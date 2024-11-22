South Africa Declares Food-borne Illnesses A National Disaster
Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM
JOHANNESBURG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) South Africa has declared food-borne illnesses a national disaster following a recent surge in food poisoning cases that left dozens of children dead and hundreds hospitalized.
Thembi Simelane, minister of justice and constitutional development, made the announcement on Thursday at a press conference held in Pretoria, the country's administrative capital.
The announcement followed reports of nearly 900 cases of food-borne illnesses across all provinces in the country since September, with Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces being the most affected. At least 22 children have died, prompting urgent measures.
"Organs of state, the private sector, and communities should adhere to food safety legislation, standards and procedures, and individuals should comply with applicable business registration legislation, standards and procedures," Simelane said, calling on the public to stay alert.
The government has required tuck shops to re-register their entities and urged local authorities to comply with the disaster management declaration.
"Implementing the standard by-laws for rural and township economies advocates for mandatory proper waste disposal and recycling practices. It also goes a long way in dealing with the issue of rat infestations, which gives rise to the harmful use of dangerous and banned chemicals like pesticides," Simelane said.
She said the government is working to tackle the shortage of inspectors who will enforce compliance by tuck shops, adding that law enforcement agents are on the ground to inspect the shops, with some shop owners arrested for selling expired food including counterfeit goods.
Recent Stories
Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt
Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan
IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case
Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
More Stories From World
-
London police conduct 'controlled explosion' outside US embassy12 seconds ago
-
China open to dialogue, cooperation with U.S. to promote steady economic relations: official18 seconds ago
-
Declaration on vocational education adopted in Tianjin by 32 countries10 minutes ago
-
China's Guangzhou cuts taxes on larger home sales10 minutes ago
-
Pep Guardiola: Man City manager still addicted to winning11 minutes ago
-
Bumrah leads India fightback as Australia crumble in first Test21 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel to visit China21 minutes ago
-
Bumrah leads India fightback as Australia crumble in first Test30 minutes ago
-
Japan government approves $140bn stimulus41 minutes ago
-
One man killed, one injured in Australian helicopter crash50 minutes ago
-
Ukraine parliament scraps session over Russian missile strike threat51 minutes ago
-
New Zealand declares early stages of whooping cough epidemic51 minutes ago