South Africa Declares 'State Of Disaster' Amid Electricity Crisis - President

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023 | 01:50 AM

South Africa Declares 'State of Disaster' Amid Electricity Crisis - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday declared "a national state of disaster" to overcome the electricity crisis gripping his country.

"Our most immediate priority is to restore energy security. We are in the grip of a profound energy crisis, the seeds of which were planted many years ago ... The National Disaster Management Center has consequently classified the energy crisis and its impact as a disaster. We are therefore declaring a national state of disaster to respond to the electricity crisis and its effects," Ramaphosa said in his annual State of the Nation address to parliament.

The president noted that the state of emergency decree has already been published in the official gazette and will take effect immediately.

Ramaphosa said the state of disaster regime would allow the government to take a series of practical measures to support businesses, food storage and retail, as well as the deployment of generators and solar panels to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

The president added that he would appoint a minister of electricity in the presidency, who would "assume full responsibility for overseeing all aspects of the electricity crisis response."

Since November, South Africa has been facing daily power outages at peak times, which hinder the economic growth of the country and interfere with every part of people's daily lives.

