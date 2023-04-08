South Africa Defies Unilateral Sanctions Against Russia - BRICS Sherpa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) South Africa does not respect unilateral sanctions against Russia, viewing the United Nations as the sole authority whose restrictions it follows, Anil Sooklal, the sherpa of the Republic of South Africa in BRICS, told Sputnik.

"South Africa does not respect unilateral sanctions. We are party to the United Nations and we will only respect sanctions as issued by the United Nations. There (are) no sanctions against Russia by the United Nations, (there are only) unilateral sanctions to which we are not party," Sooklal said, adding that South Africa's relations with Russia were "as strong as ever.

"

In late March, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said that her country would not sever ties with Russia to please third countries and hoped to remain friends with Russia for many years to come.

Since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February last year and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by Western countries, Russia has shifted its focus and has intensified its multifaceted cooperation with countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.