Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

South Africa Defies Unilateral Sanctions Against Russia - BRICS Sherpa

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2023 | 03:40 PM

South Africa Defies Unilateral Sanctions Against Russia - BRICS Sherpa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) South Africa does not respect unilateral sanctions against Russia, viewing the United Nations as the sole authority whose restrictions it follows, Anil Sooklal, the sherpa of the Republic of South Africa in BRICS, told Sputnik.

"South Africa does not respect unilateral sanctions. We are party to the United Nations and we will only respect sanctions as issued by the United Nations. There (are) no sanctions against Russia by the United Nations, (there are only) unilateral sanctions to which we are not party," Sooklal said, adding that South Africa's relations with Russia were "as strong as ever.

"

In late March, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said that her country would not sever ties with Russia to please third countries and hoped to remain friends with Russia for many years to come.

Since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February last year and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by Western countries, Russia has shifted its focus and has intensified its multifaceted cooperation with countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia South Africa February March Asia

Recent Stories

“1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign raises AE ..

“1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign raises AED514 million in 15 Days

13 minutes ago
 Ancient city wall relics found in north China&#039 ..

Ancient city wall relics found in north China&#039;s Tianjin

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Mas ..

Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Masood Khan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th April 2023

6 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.