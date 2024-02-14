Open Menu

South Africa Dismiss New Zealand For 211 In Second Test

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2024 | 10:40 AM

South Africa dismiss New Zealand for 211 in second Test

Hamilton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) New Zealand were all out for 211 late on day two of the of the second and final Test on Wednesday to give South Africa a 31-run first innings lead.

Off-spinner Dane Piedt took career-best figures of 5-89 for the Proteas, who had been dismissed for 242 in their first innings earlier in the day in Hamilton.

Related Topics

Hamilton Lead South Africa All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assa ..

Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns

11 hours ago
 Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

11 hours ago
 CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross trag ..

CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy

11 hours ago
 Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

11 hours ago
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

11 hours ago
 Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

11 hours ago
 Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest aga ..

Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay

11 hours ago
 SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in ..

SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta

11 hours ago
 SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corpo ..

SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives

11 hours ago
 Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homelan ..

Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief

11 hours ago

More Stories From World