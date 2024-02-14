South Africa dismiss New Zealand for 211 in second Test

Hamilton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) New Zealand were all out for 211 late on day two of the of the second and final Test on Wednesday to give South Africa a 31-run first innings lead.

Off-spinner Dane Piedt took career-best figures of 5-89 for the Proteas, who had been dismissed for 242 in their first innings earlier in the day in Hamilton.