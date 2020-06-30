UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa Economy Contracts 2% In First Quarter

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 04:18 PM

South Africa economy contracts 2% in first quarter

The economy of South Africa, the continent's most advanced, shrunk by two percent in the first quarter of this year, its third consecutive quarterly decline, official statistics showed Tuesday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The economy of South Africa, the continent's most advanced, shrunk by two percent in the first quarter of this year, its third consecutive quarterly decline, official statistics showed Tuesday.

StatsSA said mining and manufacturing were the biggest drags on overall economic activity -- with the mining and quarrying sectors shrinking by 21.5 percent.

The manufacturing industry contracted by 8.5 percent.

Overall, the economy is projected to shrink by 7.2 percent in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the deepest slump in 90 years, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said last week.

The latest figures do not reflect the impact of the coronavirus which only started in March, leading to the shutdown of the country from March 27.

South Africa which has the highest recorded number of coronavirus infections in sub-Saharan Africa, with 144, 264 cases, including 2,529 fatalities.

The government has been gradually easing the lockdown in phases, but the numbers of infections are climbing fast with the Health Minister Zweli Mkhize warning that the country is yet to reach its peak.

Related Topics

Africa South Africa March 2020 National University From Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SDPW completes the building of Al Suyoh and Al Ham ..

35 minutes ago

Supreme Legislation Committee launches legislative ..

35 minutes ago

Special Olympics selects Kazan, Russia, to host la ..

35 minutes ago

OPPO Takes Lead in Unveiling Innovative Technologi ..

43 minutes ago

Sharjah International Book Fair 2020 exhibition sp ..

50 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Strongly Condemns Armed At ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.