South Africa Expects Joint Naval Drills With Russia, China to Become Annual - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2023) South Africa expects that joint naval exercises with Russia and China will continue on an annual basis and does not consider it necessary to respond to criticism from the United States, South African Ambassador to Russia Mzuvukile Jeff Maqetuka told Sputnik.

The second joint naval drills of South Africa, Russia and China, dubbed Exercise MOSI, will take place from February 17-27 off the South African coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal in the Indian Ocean. More than 350 military personnel from South Africa will participate in the exercises. The first such drills took place in November 2019.

When asked about the response from NATO and the US regarding the exercises, Maqetuka said that "the key thing is the exercise is going to take place."

"The question of the reactions, we see those things.

We see it as part of the democratic processes. You cannot stop a fourth country criticizing the nature of exercise, you cannot stop them," the ambassador said, adding that the opinion of other countries is unimportant when it comes to South Africa's objectives.

Maqetuka specified that the drills are designed to demonstrate the capabilities of the three countries in the naval field, adding that it is yet to be determined when the next exercise will take place.

"But looking at the track record already now from 2019, it is an ongoing annual event. And I am expecting that all chances are that even in 2024 there will be another exercise," the South African ambassador told Sputnik.

South African Defense Minister Thandi Modise said earlier this month that the US is putting pressure on African countries that maintain relations with Russia.