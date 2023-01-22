UrduPoint.com

South Africa Expects Putin To Attend 2023 BRICS Summit - Ambassador

Published January 22, 2023

South Africa Expects Putin to Attend 2023 BRICS Summit - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2023) South Africa, as the current chair of the BRICS alliance, is going to officially invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the summit in August and expects him to attend the event, South African Ambassador to Russia Mzuvukile Jeff Maqetuka told Sputnik.

"All presidents will be invited, it is standard practice ... It will depend on President Putin and the Kremlin (whether he will participate), but an invitation would definitely be sent, it is expected," Maqetuka said.

The 2023 summit will mark the first in-person meeting of the BRICS leaders since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The venue of the summit is yet to be confirmed, but it will take place in one of the four largest South African cities ” Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, or Pretoria, the South African ambassador told Sputnik.

BRICS is an informal association of the world's major developing economies, which was formed in 2006 to enhance cooperation between these nations and elaborate common approaches to global economic challenges. The association comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa but is looking to accept new members. Potential candidates for accession are Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

