South Africa Expects Putin To Pay Visit - Ruling Party

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2023 | 03:10 PM

South Africa Expects Putin to Pay Visit - Ruling Party

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) South Africa expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to pay a visit, Fikile Mbalula, the secretary-general of the African National Congress party, told media on Wednesday.

"We expect Mr. Putin to arrive and government is handling this all important matter and government is navigating its ways," Mbalula told South African Broadcasting Corporation.

The modern generation should strive to a fair multipolar world, he added.

In August, South Africa will host a BRICS summit, with the Russian president invited to participate.

Earlier in the week, a delegation of African leaders headed by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, visited Russia on a peace mission and met with Putin, in an attempt to launch peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. The meeting followed the delegation's visit to Kiev.

After Russia started its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, South Africa took a neutral stance, urging the sides to the conflict to turn to negotiations and find a diplomatic solution.

