South Africa Expects Russia to Spearhead UN Security Council Reform - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Russia should lead the process of restructuring the UN Security Council (UNSC), Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of South Africa to Russia H.E. Mzuvukile Jeff Maqetuka told Sputnik.

Calls to reform the UN Security Council have been in the air for some time. In October, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, calling to expand the UNSC, said that the fate of the world should not be decided by a "handful" of countries that won in the Second World War, referring to the five permanent members of the council � China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

"Russia must spearhead the restructuring of the Security Council within the Security Council," Maqetuka said.

The ambassador also noted that South Africa is working with the entire African Union to promote the idea of restructuring the UNSC.

"We do our bid. We don't wait for president Macron or president Biden, we don't. One, as a country, but also, two, as a continent. And of course, the African union, as the mother body, the epicenter of the multilateralism in the continent, has been pushing for the restructuring of the security council," Maqetuka added.

Despite the call for restructuring not being new, Maqetuka hopes that this is a step in the right direction.