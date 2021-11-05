UrduPoint.com

South Africa Expects Russia To Spearhead UN Security Council Reform - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 12:16 PM

South Africa Expects Russia to Spearhead UN Security Council Reform - Ambassador

Russia should lead the process of restructuring the UN Security Council (UNSC), Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of South Africa to Russia H.E. Mzuvukile Jeff Maqetuka told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Russia should lead the process of restructuring the UN Security Council (UNSC), Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of South Africa to Russia H.E. Mzuvukile Jeff Maqetuka told Sputnik.

Calls to reform the UN Security Council have been in the air for some time. In October, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, calling to expand the UNSC, said that the fate of the world should not be decided by a "handful" of countries that won in the Second World War, referring to the five permanent members of the council � China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

"Russia must spearhead the restructuring of the Security Council within the Security Council," Maqetuka said.

The ambassador also noted that South Africa is working with the entire African Union to promote the idea of restructuring the UNSC.

"We do our bid. We don't wait for president Macron or president Biden, we don't. One, as a country, but also, two, as a continent. And of course, the African union, as the mother body, the epicenter of the multilateralism in the continent, has been pushing for the restructuring of the security council," Maqetuka added.

Despite the call for restructuring not being new, Maqetuka hopes that this is a step in the right direction.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia China France Lead United Kingdom South Africa United States Tayyip Erdogan October World War

Recent Stories

POL prices are still lower in Pakistan: Finance Mi ..

POL prices are still lower in Pakistan: Finance Ministry

16 minutes ago
 Greek Covid deniers fight back as ICUs fill up

Greek Covid deniers fight back as ICUs fill up

1 minute ago
 Vaccination for children aged 5-11 under considera ..

Vaccination for children aged 5-11 under consideration: Nausheen Hamid

24 minutes ago
 Senate offers Fateha for Dr Abdul Qadeer, martyrs ..

Senate offers Fateha for Dr Abdul Qadeer, martyrs of law enforcing agencies, par ..

24 minutes ago
 Nazim Jokhio murder case: Police get three-physica ..

Nazim Jokhio murder case: Police get three-physical remand of PPP MPA, two other ..

36 minutes ago
 Boeing Agrees to Pay $225Mln to Settle Shareholder ..

Boeing Agrees to Pay $225Mln to Settle Shareholder Suit Over 737 MAX Crashes - R ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.