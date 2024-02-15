South Africa Extend Lead Past 200 As Bedingham Eyes Maiden Century
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Hamilton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) South Africa's David Bedingham was approaching a maiden Test century as the Proteas extended their lead over New Zealand to 217 at tea on day three of the second Test.
Bedingham had 88 off 108 balls and Keegan Petersen was on 33 as South Africa, needing a win to level the two-match series, reached the interval at 186-4 in Hamilton.
Bedingham and Petersen put on 65 off 19 overs in untroubled fashion following the departure of Zubayr Hamza for 17, caught in the deep when pulling Neil Wagner.
Bedingham, playing his fourth Test, hit 10 fours and two sixes as he unleashed a variety of shots.
The 29-year-old was the only member of South Africa's inexperienced tour squad to play both Tests in the recent 1-1 home series draw against India.
He scored a half-century on debut at Centurion and followed that up with an attractive 87 in the first-Test loss to New Zealand at Mount Maunganui.
Bedingham and Petersen frustrated a New Zealand attack lacking a specialist spinner in conditions which suit slower bowlers.
South Africa took a 31-run first innings lead after dismissing the home side for 211 late on day two but they began their second innings in shaky fashion, slumping to 39-3.
The experiment of opening the batting with wicketkeeper Clyde Fortuin again failed when, after struggling to three off 24 balls, he was trapped leg before wicket by spinner Rachin Ravindra.
New Zealand pace bowler Will O'Rourke continued his eye-catching Test debut with two wickets.
The lively left-armer, who took four wickets in South Africa's first innings, prompted a miss-timed hook from Raynard van Tonder, on one.
South Africa captain and opener Brand had reached 34 when his inside edge off O'Rourke flew to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.
The under-strength South Africans need a win to deny New Zealand, who won the first Test by 281 runs, a first Test series victory against the Proteas.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024
Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA
Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..
ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan
HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine
Man killed,3 injured in road mishap
MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology demo
ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global image: Faisal Yousuf
Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20
Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested
03 killed and 18 injured as passenger wagon plunges into ravine in Hajeera (AJK)
More Stories From World
-
One dead, children among 21 injured in Super Bowl parade shooting2 minutes ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v South Africa 2nd Test scoreboard3 minutes ago
-
Immobile hands Lazio Champions League advantage over troubled Bayern22 minutes ago
-
Migrants dead in shipwreck off Panama22 minutes ago
-
Belgium's under-18s poised for EU vote23 minutes ago
-
Australian Open champion Sinner breezes through in Rotterdam43 minutes ago
-
Immobile hands Lazio Champions League advantage over troubled Bayern1 hour ago
-
Mbappe scores as PSG take control of Real Sociedad Champions League tie1 hour ago
-
One dead, 10-15 injured in shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade1 hour ago
-
Putin says prefers more 'predictable' Biden over Trump1 hour ago
-
One dead, children among 21 injured in Super Bowl parade shooting2 hours ago
-
Australian Open champion Sinner breezes through in Rotterdam2 hours ago