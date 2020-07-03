UrduPoint.com
South Africa Extends Deployment Of 20,000 Troops To Tackle Pandemic Until September 30

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:32 PM

South Africa Extends Deployment of 20,000 Troops to Tackle Pandemic Until September 30

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the deployment of 20,000 servicepeople to facilitate COVID-19 response across the country until late September, the parliament said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the deployment of 20,000 servicepeople to facilitate COVID-19 response across the country until late September, the parliament said on Friday.

The country first deployed 2,820 soldiers across the country in late March to support the response efforts. By late April, the figure reached 76,000.

"The Presiding Officers of Parliament ... have received correspondence from President Cyril Ramaphosa, dated 30 June, regarding his decision to extend employment of 20 000 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) for service from 27 June to 30 September 2020," the legislature said.

The president specified that the military will remain on duty until the spread of infections gets under control.

The SANDF members are tasked with maintaining law and order in coordination with police, supporting local authorities, enforcing lockdown and ensuring border controls. They also help the National Department of Health with field hospitals, quarantine facilities and screening.

In addition, they are engaged in water supply and engineering services to help local communities, according to the letter.

The president noted that the extension of their deployment would cost 1.5 billion South African rands ($88 million).

On Thursday, the country confirmed another 8,728 coronavirus cases, taking the total to 168,061. Nearly 82,000 people have recovered, and over 2,800 have died.

