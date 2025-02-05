South Africa fast bowler Coetzee fit for Champions Trophy warm-up

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee was on Wednesday named in a below-strength South African squad for the first match of a tri-series tournament in Pakistan leading into the Champions Trophy in the same country.

Coetzee has recovered from a hamstring injury which ruled him out of the current SA20 franchise competition in South Africa.

He is set to replace the injured Anrich Nortje in the Champions Trophy if he proves his fitness in tri-series matches against New Zealand and hosts Pakistan.

Most of South Africa's leading players are involved in the closing stages of the SA20.

The squad for South Africa's match against New Zealand in Lahore on Monday includes only two players confirmed for the Champions Trophy, captain Temba Bavuma and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder.

Among four players uncapped at international level is Eathan Bosch, son of former Test player Tertius Bosch and brother of Corbin Bosch, who made his Test and one-day international debut against Pakistan in recent home series.

More players will be added to the squad depending on the result of a SA20 knockout match on Wednesday.

Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Jason Smith and Kyle Verreynne (wkt).

Tri-Nation fixtures:

February 8, Pakistan v New Zealand, Lahore

February 10, New Zealand v South Africa, Lahore

February 12, Pakistan v South Africa, Karachi

February 14, Final, Karachi