Open Menu

South Africa Fast Bowler Coetzee Fit For Champions Trophy Warm-up

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 05:00 PM

South Africa fast bowler Coetzee fit for Champions Trophy warm-up

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee was on Wednesday named in a below-strength South African squad for the first match of a tri-series tournament in Pakistan leading into the Champions Trophy in the same country.

Coetzee has recovered from a hamstring injury which ruled him out of the current SA20 franchise competition in South Africa.

He is set to replace the injured Anrich Nortje in the Champions Trophy if he proves his fitness in tri-series matches against New Zealand and hosts Pakistan.

Most of South Africa's leading players are involved in the closing stages of the SA20.

The squad for South Africa's match against New Zealand in Lahore on Monday includes only two players confirmed for the Champions Trophy, captain Temba Bavuma and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder.

Among four players uncapped at international level is Eathan Bosch, son of former Test player Tertius Bosch and brother of Corbin Bosch, who made his Test and one-day international debut against Pakistan in recent home series.

More players will be added to the squad depending on the result of a SA20 knockout match on Wednesday.

Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Jason Smith and Kyle Verreynne (wkt).

Tri-Nation fixtures:

February 8, Pakistan v New Zealand, Lahore

February 10, New Zealand v South Africa, Lahore

February 12, Pakistan v South Africa, Karachi

February 14, Final, Karachi

Recent Stories

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..

23 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye

23 minutes ago
 UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 tril ..

UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..

1 hour ago
 New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for T ..

New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series

1 hour ago
 Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse ac ..

Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities

2 hours ago
 Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes ..

Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon

2 hours ago
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues s ..

Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum ..

Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors

2 hours ago
 UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate hu ..

UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human F ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation ..

Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan

3 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome sh ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World