Open Menu

South Africa Files Case At UN's Top Court Accusing Israel Of ‘genocidal Acts’ In Gaza; Court Confirms

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2023 | 08:00 AM

South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing Israel of ‘genocidal acts’ in Gaza; court confirms

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) South Africa has filed a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) accusing Israel of engaging in "genocidal acts" in Gaza, and asking the court to order the Israeli government to halt its attacks.

In a press release, the Hague-based ICJ, which is UN's highest court, confirmed the application concerning alleged violations of Israel's obligations under the Genocide Convention.

Meanwhile, Israel has strongly rejected the allegation, calling it "baseless".

Since a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, Israel's deadly bombardments of Gaza have left at least 21,000 people dead, three-quarters of them women and children, while thousands more are feared trapped under rubble, according to the enclave's health ministry.

The application was filed "concerning alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in relation to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip," the ICJ said in the press release.

"Acts and omissions by Israel ... are genocidal in character, as they are committed with the requisite specific intent ... to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as a part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group," read the statement.

It added: "The conduct of Israel – through its State organs, State agents, and other persons and entities acting on its instructions or under its direction, control or influence – in relation to Palestinians in Gaza, is in violation of its obligations under the Genocide Convention," the statement added, citing the application.

South Africa also accused Israel of "failing to prevent genocide" and "prosecuting the direct and public incitement to genocide" in the application.

"Israel has engaged in, is engaging in and risks further engaging in genocidal acts against the Palestinian people in Gaza," it added.

South Africa also requested the ICJ to "indicate provisional measures in order to protect against further, severe and irreparable harm to the rights of the Palestinian people under the Genocide Convention and to ensure Israel's compliance with its obligations under the Genocide Convention not to engage in genocide, and to prevent and to punish genocide."

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.

Related Topics

Africa Dead Attack United Nations Israel Water Gaza South Africa October Women Government Million Court

Recent Stories

South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing ..

8 hours ago
 ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI ..

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

9 hours ago
 CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construc ..

CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construction work

9 hours ago
 Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered ..

Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered in London

9 hours ago
 ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in ..

ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in Hyderabad as validly nominate ..

9 hours ago
 Immunization necessary for building healthy societ ..

Immunization necessary for building healthy society: Commissioner

9 hours ago
Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & orde ..

Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC

9 hours ago
 Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in P ..

Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in PPC Elections

9 hours ago
 SP inspects various polling stations to ensure tra ..

SP inspects various polling stations to ensure transparent election in Chaman

9 hours ago
 GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

9 hours ago
 Free, fair election is pivotal for Pakistan's futu ..

Free, fair election is pivotal for Pakistan's future: Siraj ul Haq

9 hours ago
 PML-N ready for vigorous contest in upcoming elect ..

PML-N ready for vigorous contest in upcoming elections: Dastgir

9 hours ago

More Stories From World