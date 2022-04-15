UrduPoint.com

South Africa Flood Toll Nears 400 As Rescuers Search For Missing

Published April 15, 2022

South Africa flood toll nears 400 as rescuers search for missing

Police, army and volunteer rescuers on Friday widened the search for dozens still missing five days after the deadliest storm to strike South Africa's coastal city of Durban in living memory as the death toll rose to nearly 400

The floods, which affected nearly 41,000, left a trail of destruction and at least 395 people dead, regional head of the disaster managing ministry Sipho Hlomuka said.

The floods, which affected nearly 41,000, left a trail of destruction and at least 395 people dead, regional head of the disaster managing ministry Sipho Hlomuka said.

With the government coordinating the search-and-rescue operation, the official number of people missing in KwaZulu-Natal province stood at 55.

A fleet of cars and helicopters carrying police experts set out early Friday to comb through a valley in Marianhill suburb, west of Durban, to look for 12 people reported missing in the floods, AFP correspondents said.

It is an increasingly desperate search for survivors.

Travis Trower, a director for the volunteer-run organisation Rescue South Africa, said his teams had found only corpses after following up 85 calls on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa -- recalling the Covid 19 pandemic and the deadly July riots, described the floods as "a catastrophe of enormous proportions.

.. not seen before in our country" -- urged Good Friday prayers for survivors.

"Just as we thought it was safe to get out of (the Covid) disaster, we have another disaster, a natural disaster descending on our country, particularly on our KwaZulu-Natal province.

"The floods have cause a lot of devastation a lot of havoc," he said.

"Let us pray for our people in KwaZulu-Natal so that they receive the healing that is required... so that they can get on with their lives," Ramaphosa told El-Shaddai Tabernacle church congregants in the eastern town of Ermelo.

Thousands of survivors, left homeless after their houses were destroyed, are being housed in shelters scattered across the city, sleeping on cardboard sheets and mattresses on the floors.

Housing minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, told reporters 13,593 houses have been damaged, with nearly 4,000 of them totally destroyed.

Meanwhile volunteers, with gloves and trash bags, fanned across the city's beaches to pick up debris left by the massive storms ahead of an expected surge of Easter weekend holidaymakers.

