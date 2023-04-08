Close
South Africa Getting Ready To Host All BRICS Leaders, Including Putin, In August - Sherpa

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2023 | 07:50 AM

South Africa Getting Ready to Host All BRICS Leaders, Including Putin, in August - Sherpa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) South Africa is expecting all leaders of the BRICS countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, to personally take part in the summit in August, Anil Sooklal, Sherpa of the Republic of South Africa in BRICS, told Sputnik.

"We have confirmation that all leaders will attend the summit," Sooklal said, specifying that South Africa expects all BRICS leaders to personally participate in the event.

In March, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that no decision had been made yet regarding the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the BRICS summit in South Africa in August.

