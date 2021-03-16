South Africa Greenlights Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) on Tuesday authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

"SAHPRA has approved the Section 21 application for the Pfizer/Biontech Comirnaty Vaccine," the regulator said in a press release.

The national mass vaccination program in South Africa was launched on February 17 and is being conducted in three stages, with the first one reserved for healthcare staff. It was set to begin with jabs from the UK-Swedish AstraZeneca company, but its rollout was put on hold due to efficacy concerns.

Instead, the country kicked off the inoculation campaign with the first delivery from the US company, Johnson & Johnson, comprising 80,000 vaccine doses. The country is also expecting 20 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and 12 million doses through the COVAX facility.

Earlier in March, South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the country was reviewing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine after receiving an application for registration.