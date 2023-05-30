South Africa Guarantees Diplomatic Immunity to All Parties to BRICS Summit - Top Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) South Africa guarantees the granting of diplomatic immunity to all participants of the BRICS ministerial meeting and the summit that the country will host this summer, Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said.

"In accordance with the powers vested in me by ... the Diplomatic Immunities and Privileges Act, 2001 ...

I hereby recognise the BRICS Ministerial Meeting to be held in Cape Town, South Africa from 01 to 02 June 2023 and the 15th BRICS Summit to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa from 22 to 24 August 2023 for the purposes of granting the immunities and privileges provided for in section 6(1)(a) of the said Act," Pandor said in a statement published in the government gazette.