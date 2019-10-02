South Africa Hopes Sochi Summit Will Boost Energy, Infrastructure Cooperation - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) South Africa looks forward to the Russia-Africa Summit that will take place in late October in Sochi , expecting the event to promote cooperation on energy and infrastructure between Russia and the African Union countries, South African Ambassador to Russia Nomasonto Maria Sibanda-Thusi said on Wednesday.

"We look forward on behalf of my president for the summit to go well and also for Russia and Africa to advance the interest of the African Union ... and many many other important milestone projects of the African Union, infrastructure and development, oil and gas, and many other things that are important, financial services and manufacturing," the ambassador told reporters.

The diplomat also confirmed that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had accepted an invitation by Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the first ever Russia-Africa summit in Sochi this fall.

Russia has been making considerable inroads in Africa with its companies helping to develop natural resources in various countries, including Angola, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Mozambique.