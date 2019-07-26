South Africa Hopes to Continue Expanding Ties With Russia - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) South Africa hopes to continue stepping up its cooperation with Russia, the country's Minister of International Relations, Naledi Pandor, said.

"South Africa values very highly the strategic cooperation with the Russian Federation ... The role that we have in terms of our bilateral cooperation but also in the global domain is incredibly important. We are extremely pleased with our colleagues to have the opportunity to continue to expand our collaboration," Pandor said during her meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday.

Pandor, who previously worked as the minister of Science and Technology and led the education and Home Affairs ministries, emphasized that she had "immensely benefited" from Russia's expertise, particularly in science and technology.

Lavrov and Pandor met ahead of the BRICS ministerial meeting, scheduled for Friday.

Their talks follow an informal meeting of BRICS heads of state, which took place on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Japan's Osaka in late June.

During the same event, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa. According to the Kremlin, during their meeting, the two presidents discussed bilateral relations and cooperation in the areas of mining, railroad construction, peaceful nuclear energy and Russia's GLONASS navigation system.