South Africa hostel residents lose faith in the vote

(@FahadShabbir)

Pacing along the dark corridors of a rundown five-storey building in Johannesburg's crime-ridden township of Alexandra, Duduzile Mthembu says she has been trying to persuade young residents to vote

Alexandra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Pacing along the dark corridors of a rundown five-storey building in Johannesburg's crime-ridden township of Alexandra, Duduzile Mthembu says she has been trying to persuade young residents to vote.

Constructed in 1970 by the apartheid regime to house male workers coming from the eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal to work in Johannesburg's mines and industry, the red brick hexagonal estate, known as Madala hostel, is now home to thousands.

Mostly ethnic Zulus, they live in cramped rooms with gated doors, broken windows and leaking roofs.

Like most here, 57-year-old Mthembu supports the Zulu nationalist Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

But party loyalty is fading with a younger generation seeing no hope in politics, even as South Africa holds its seventh democratic election, 30 years after the advent of democracy.

"They say there is no change and no reason to vote. I am trying to talk to them," she said, sporting an IFP T-shirt.

Surrounded by poverty and decay, it is hard to be optimistic.

Most communal toilets have no running water and stink of urine.

Goats frolic near garbage dumps and sewage spills, as residents hand wash their clothes and hang them to dry in the yard.

Part of the top floor burnt down in a fire more than a decade ago and has not been repaired.

Outside, brick and corrugated iron shacks topped by white satellite dishes are crammed against one another.