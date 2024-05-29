South Africa Hostel Residents Lose Faith In The Vote
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 09:27 PM
Pacing along the dark corridors of a rundown five-storey building in Johannesburg's crime-ridden township of Alexandra, Duduzile Mthembu says she has been trying to persuade young residents to vote
Alexandra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Pacing along the dark corridors of a rundown five-storey building in Johannesburg's crime-ridden township of Alexandra, Duduzile Mthembu says she has been trying to persuade young residents to vote.
Constructed in 1970 by the apartheid regime to house male workers coming from the eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal to work in Johannesburg's mines and industry, the red brick hexagonal estate, known as Madala hostel, is now home to thousands.
Mostly ethnic Zulus, they live in cramped rooms with gated doors, broken windows and leaking roofs.
Like most here, 57-year-old Mthembu supports the Zulu nationalist Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).
But party loyalty is fading with a younger generation seeing no hope in politics, even as South Africa holds its seventh democratic election, 30 years after the advent of democracy.
"They say there is no change and no reason to vote. I am trying to talk to them," she said, sporting an IFP T-shirt.
Surrounded by poverty and decay, it is hard to be optimistic.
Most communal toilets have no running water and stink of urine.
Goats frolic near garbage dumps and sewage spills, as residents hand wash their clothes and hang them to dry in the yard.
Part of the top floor burnt down in a fire more than a decade ago and has not been repaired.
Outside, brick and corrugated iron shacks topped by white satellite dishes are crammed against one another.
Recent Stories
PML-N discusses upcoming fiscal budget to ensure public relief
Rich nations met $100 bn climate finance goal two years late: OECD
One outlaw killed in Chichawatani police encounter
LESCO's 30 feeders currently face power supply issues
Manto's original plays to be staged at NAPA
Governor praise sacrifices of tribal people for country, assure cooperation to r ..
Punjab Police arrest murderer of transgender
ECP declares Ali Qasim Gillani as winner in NA-148
ICT admin intensifies action against alms-seekers; arrests 11
Rescue 1122 rescues cow
Appreciation certificates, cash prizes conferred upon police officials exhibitin ..
BISP disburses Rs 633.979 mln to 60,379 deserving beneficiaries in Sindh
More Stories From World
-
Rich nations met $100 bn climate finance goal two years late: OECD13 minutes ago
-
Doubts raised over Papua New Guinea landslide toll12 minutes ago
-
Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic source12 minutes ago
-
Xi says China 'deeply pained' by 'severe' Gaza situation2 hours ago
-
Dick Schoof: Ex-security boss tapped for Dutch PM3 hours ago
-
Xi says China 'deeply pained' by 'severe' Gaza situation: state media3 hours ago
-
Panda diplomacy is back: China sending two bears to Washington3 hours ago
-
Panda diplomacy is back: China sending two bears to Washington3 hours ago
-
South Africa votes with long ANC dominance under threat3 hours ago
-
'Champion coach' Flick appointed to Barcelona hotseat4 hours ago
-
Delhi temperature hits highest ever in India: weather bureau4 hours ago
-
Rome museum gives stolen artefacts their due4 hours ago