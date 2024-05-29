Open Menu

South Africa Hostel Residents Lose Faith In The Vote

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 09:27 PM

South Africa hostel residents lose faith in the vote

Pacing along the dark corridors of a rundown five-storey building in Johannesburg's crime-ridden township of Alexandra, Duduzile Mthembu says she has been trying to persuade young residents to vote

Alexandra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Pacing along the dark corridors of a rundown five-storey building in Johannesburg's crime-ridden township of Alexandra, Duduzile Mthembu says she has been trying to persuade young residents to vote.

Constructed in 1970 by the apartheid regime to house male workers coming from the eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal to work in Johannesburg's mines and industry, the red brick hexagonal estate, known as Madala hostel, is now home to thousands.

Mostly ethnic Zulus, they live in cramped rooms with gated doors, broken windows and leaking roofs.

Like most here, 57-year-old Mthembu supports the Zulu nationalist Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

But party loyalty is fading with a younger generation seeing no hope in politics, even as South Africa holds its seventh democratic election, 30 years after the advent of democracy.

"They say there is no change and no reason to vote. I am trying to talk to them," she said, sporting an IFP T-shirt.

Surrounded by poverty and decay, it is hard to be optimistic.

Most communal toilets have no running water and stink of urine.

Goats frolic near garbage dumps and sewage spills, as residents hand wash their clothes and hang them to dry in the yard.

Part of the top floor burnt down in a fire more than a decade ago and has not been repaired.

Outside, brick and corrugated iron shacks topped by white satellite dishes are crammed against one another.

Related Topics

Election Fire Water Democracy Vote Young Male Johannesburg South Africa From Industry Top

Recent Stories

PML-N discusses upcoming fiscal budget to ensure p ..

PML-N discusses upcoming fiscal budget to ensure public relief

11 minutes ago
 Rich nations met $100 bn climate finance goal two ..

Rich nations met $100 bn climate finance goal two years late: OECD

13 minutes ago
 One outlaw killed in Chichawatani police encounter

One outlaw killed in Chichawatani police encounter

15 minutes ago
 LESCO's 30 feeders currently face power supply iss ..

LESCO's 30 feeders currently face power supply issues

19 minutes ago
 Manto's original plays to be staged at NAPA

Manto's original plays to be staged at NAPA

19 minutes ago
 Governor praise sacrifices of tribal people for co ..

Governor praise sacrifices of tribal people for country, assure cooperation to r ..

19 minutes ago
Punjab Police arrest murderer of transgender

Punjab Police arrest murderer of transgender

19 minutes ago
 ECP declares Ali Qasim Gillani as winner in NA-148

ECP declares Ali Qasim Gillani as winner in NA-148

25 minutes ago
 ICT admin intensifies action against alms-seekers; ..

ICT admin intensifies action against alms-seekers; arrests 11

12 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 rescues cow

Rescue 1122 rescues cow

25 minutes ago
 Appreciation certificates, cash prizes conferred u ..

Appreciation certificates, cash prizes conferred upon police officials exhibitin ..

26 minutes ago
 BISP disburses Rs 633.979 mln to 60,379 deserving ..

BISP disburses Rs 633.979 mln to 60,379 deserving beneficiaries in Sindh

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World