JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The Intra-African Trade Fair 2021, reputed as Africa's biggest trade show, opened in the South African city of Durban on Monday.

The week-long event is being attended by heads of states from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Zambia, Malawi and Zanzibar, as well as thousands of business delegates and exhibitors from across Africa.

This year's edition is themed "Building Bridges for a Successful AfCFTA" after the newly launched African Continental Free Trade Area, an initiative that seeks to build a single goods and services market for 55 African nations.

Wamkele Nene, secretary general of the AfCFTA, told trade fair participants it was time that Africa told its unique story.

"Many Africans, small-medium enterprises are not able to access new markets across the continent. This is because of a lack of availability of new markets. That is why I'm very pleased with the partnership we have that we ensure we globalize resources," Nene said.

The fair will provides a platform for sharing trade, investment and market information and enabling buyers and sellers, investors and countries to discuss and conclude business deals. Trade deals worth $40 billion are expected to be signed this week.