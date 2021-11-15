UrduPoint.com

South Africa Hosts Continent's Biggest Trade Fair To Promote Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 08:27 PM

South Africa Hosts Continent's Biggest Trade Fair to Promote Cooperation

The Intra-African Trade Fair 2021, reputed as Africa's biggest trade show, opened in the South African city of Durban on Monday

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The Intra-African Trade Fair 2021, reputed as Africa's biggest trade show, opened in the South African city of Durban on Monday.

The week-long event is being attended by heads of states from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Zambia, Malawi and Zanzibar, as well as thousands of business delegates and exhibitors from across Africa.

This year's edition is themed "Building Bridges for a Successful AfCFTA" after the newly launched African Continental Free Trade Area, an initiative that seeks to build a single goods and services market for 55 African nations.

Wamkele Nene, secretary general of the AfCFTA, told trade fair participants it was time that Africa told its unique story.

"Many Africans, small-medium enterprises are not able to access new markets across the continent. This is because of a lack of availability of new markets. That is why I'm very pleased with the partnership we have that we ensure we globalize resources," Nene said.

The fair will provides a platform for sharing trade, investment and market information and enabling buyers and sellers, investors and countries to discuss and conclude business deals. Trade deals worth $40 billion are expected to be signed this week.

Related Topics

Africa Business Durban Zanzibar South Africa Rwanda Zimbabwe Zambia Malawi Market Event From Billion

Recent Stories

UK Raises Terror Threat Level to 'Severe' After Li ..

UK Raises Terror Threat Level to 'Severe' After Liverpool Car Blast - Home Minis ..

8 minutes ago
 Italian Police Raid 17 Subscribers of Anti-Vaccina ..

Italian Police Raid 17 Subscribers of Anti-Vaccination Telegram Channel

8 minutes ago
 White House Denies Reports of Tensions Between Bid ..

White House Denies Reports of Tensions Between Biden, Harris

9 minutes ago
 UK 'will not be cowed by terrorism' says PM after ..

UK 'will not be cowed by terrorism' says PM after taxi blast

9 minutes ago
 Austria locks down unvaccinated as Europe fights f ..

Austria locks down unvaccinated as Europe fights fresh Covid wave

9 minutes ago
 Libya elders urge boycott over Kadhafi presidentia ..

Libya elders urge boycott over Kadhafi presidential bid

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.