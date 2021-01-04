UrduPoint.com
South Africa In COVID-19 Vaccine Talks With West, Russia, China - Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 04:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) South Africa has been in talks with various COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, including those in the West, Russia and China, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has said.

Speaking at a briefing on the national vaccine strategy on Sunday, the minister noted that the country aimed to immunize 67 percent of its population by the year-end. South Africans are set to start receiving COVID-19 shots from February, and most vulnerable groups will be the first in line.

According to Mkhize, the country has been in contact with a spate of vaccine manufactures, but since it has signed non-disclosure agreements, it cannot reveal many details.

"[We are in] discussions in relation to Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca ... with some representatives from Russian vaccine [manufactures] and from Chinese [ones]," he added.

South Africa has the largest COVID-19 tally on the continent. The country has confirmed over 1.1 million cases, including more than 900,000 recoveries and some 29,500 deaths.

