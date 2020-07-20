South Africa in Later Phase of Pandemic, Accelerating No Faster Elsewhere in Region - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) South Africa has the biggest COVID-19 tally in the region, as the country is in the later phase of the pandemic, but the virus is accelerating there no faster than elsewhere on the continent, the executive director of the World Health Organization (WHO)'s health emergencies programme said on Monday.

"South Africa got its first cases quite early and it's in the later stage of development of this pandemic. The disease when it came into South Africa first tended to come into wealthier areas and now has become very much established in poor areas and townships and rural areas, so therefore South Africa's experiencing that acceleration," Michael Ryan told a virtual briefing.

This, however, does not point to the virus' faster transmission in South Africa compared to other countries of the continent.

"It's not accelerating any faster than in many other countries in eastern southern Africa, all over Africa in fact.

South Africa's numbers may be large, but they've only increased about 30 percent in the last week," he noted.

The case numbers have, meanwhile, grown by 50 percent in Madagascar, by 57 percent in Zambia, by 51 percent in Zimbabwe, by 69 percent in Namibia, and 66 percent in Botswana, the WHO official added.

"Even though the numbers in those other countries are smaller, I think what we are starting to see is a continued acceleration of transmission in a number of countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. And I think it has to be taken very seriously. South Africa may unfortunately be a precursor. It may be a warning for what will happen in the rest of Africa," Ryan stressed.

As of Sunday, South Africa updated its COVID-19 tally by 13,449 cases to 364,328. In total, over 190,000 people have recovered, and more than 5,000 have died.