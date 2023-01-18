South Africa Intends to Raise Military Training Level in Exercises With Russia - Minister

PRETORIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) South Africa wants to raise the level of military training by taking part in joint exercises with Russia, Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor told Sputnik.

"Russia is a powerful military nation as you know, and clearly we would want our forces to enjoy higher level training and to have skills that would support them both in the peace missions that we undertake as South Africa's global responsibility but also in protecting our nation should the need arise, so we benefit from associations with countries that have very very high level of military skills and that have equipment that could also be of benefit to our own personnel and forces," Pandor said, commenting on plans to hold joint naval exercises with Russia and China in February.

South Africa, Russia, and China are planning to hold their second joint naval drills in southern Africa in February 2023. The first such exercise took place in South African waters in November 2019.