South Africa Interested in Cooperation With EAEU, Yuan Trade - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2023) South Africa is interested in partnership with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), aiming at gaining access to its common market and trade in the Chinese yuan, South African Ambassador to Russia Mzuvukile Jeff Maqetuka told Sputnik.

"We look forward to this partnership (with EAEU) ... First, it is the partnership, market access. We are talking about the Yuan market access here," Maqetuka said, adding that South Africa is going to advocate strongly for partnership with the EAEU.