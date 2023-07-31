Open Menu

South Africa Invited To Saudi-Hosted Talks On Ukraine - Presidential Office

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2023 | 03:00 PM

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) South Africa has been invited to peace talks on Ukraine proposed by Saudi Arabia, South African presidential spokesman Vincent Magwenya told Sputnik on Monday.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia intends to hold peace talks on Ukraine in Jeddah in August. It has invited representatives from some 30 countries, including Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Poland, Egypt, but not Russia, the report added.

"Yes, South Africa has been invited.

The talks are a continuation of engagements that started in Copenhagen," Magwenya said.

In June, Copenhagen hosted a high-level meeting, which was attended by representatives from a number of countries, including Brazil, India, South Africa and China, as well as White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. During the meeting, it was reportedly decided to hold peace talks on Ukraine soon. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said later that Moscow was not aware of any plans for such negotiations.

