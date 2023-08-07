South Africa Invites 67 State Leaders to BRICS Summit Meetings - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa invited a total of 67 country leaders and 20 representatives of organizations to meeting within the BRICS summit framework, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa invited a total of 67 country leaders and 20 representatives of organizations to meeting within the BRICS summit framework, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said on Monday.

"The President has therefore invited (with consensus support from his fellow BRICS Leaders) sixty-seven (67) Leaders from Africa and the global South to attend the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogues. The Leaders cover all the continents and regions of the global South," the statement said.

Another 20 representatives of international organizations were also invited, the minister said.

"The President has also invited twenty (20) dignitaries that include the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, the President of the New Development Bank, the Chairs and Executive Heads of African Regional Economic Communities, African financial institutions, and the Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat and CEO of the African Union Development Agency," the statement said.

Currently 34 countries confirmed their participation, the minister added.