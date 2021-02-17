South Africa launches coronavirus vaccination drive: AFP

(@FahadShabbir)

South Africa launched its Covid inoculation drive on Wednesday using Johnson & Johnson vaccines, after a delayed start caused by concerns about the ability of the Oxford-AstraZeneca formula to shield against a widespread variant of the virus

A nurse was the first to be immunised at a hospital in Khayelitsha township in Cape Town, just hours after the first batch of 80,000 doses landed in the country late Tuesday, an AFP reporter saw.