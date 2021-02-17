UrduPoint.com
South Africa Launches Coronavirus Vaccination Drive: AFP

South Africa launches coronavirus vaccination drive: AFP

Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :South Africa launched its Covid inoculation drive on Wednesday using Johnson & Johnson vaccines, after a delayed start caused by concerns about the ability of the Oxford-AstraZeneca formula to shield against a widespread variant of the virus.

A nurse was the first to be immunised at a hospital in Khayelitsha township in Cape Town, just hours after the first batch of 80,000 doses landed in the country late Tuesday, an AFP reporter saw.

