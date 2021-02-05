South Africa Launches Fund to Tackle Gender-Based Violence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Thabiso Lehoko - The South African government is taking its fight against the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) to the next level, as President Cyril Ramaphosa, in partnership with the private sector and the International Women's Forum South Africa, virtually launched the Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Response Fund, which will administer the National Strategic Plan and the GBV response in the country

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Thabiso Lehoko - The South African government is taking its fight against the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) to the next level, as President Cyril Ramaphosa, in partnership with the private sector and the International Women 's Forum South Africa , virtually launched the Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Response Fund, which will administer the National Strategic Plan and the GBV response in the country.

The president invited contributions amounting to more than 70 million rands ($4.7 million) from various sponsors, including the Ford Foundation, the ABSA group, Anglo American and Sanlam. The launch comes after the 2018 GBVF summit, during which commitments were made to find ways of tackling violence against women and children.

Ramaphosa said the launch fulfills the promise.

"Last year we unveiled this plan that was developed by multiple sectors to broaden access to justice, drive societal change through programs and strengthen existing programs so that we may fight this scourge and broaden opportunities for all," Ramaphosa explained.

Nicolette Naylor, the international program director for Gender, Racial, and Ethnic Justice at the Ford Foundation, said the aim of the campaign is to ensure global social justice through fighting gender-based violence worldwide and helping women on a global level.

"We have to find new ways of working together and make a difference and get better partnerships, let's work around the national plan and build platforms between stakeholders.

We have and we will continue helping women and girls and government is helping us to fight this scourge. Political leadership is important and President Ramaphosa has provided that leadership. When we all come together we can unlock hundreds of Dollars on a global level," Naylor said.

The president conceded that the country is financially suffocating.

"We are in a very constrained financial climate and we have had to divert certain state resources to fight Covid-19 and continue to priorities women. There's a need to improve and create shelter for survivors and strengthen the criminal justice system. Government will be held accountable to ensure commitment through collective action. Gender based violence is a human rights issue. It has educational, psychological, physical and financial implications. This fund is about a South Africa which is egalitarian and advances the lives and the interest of women," Ramaphosa said during the virtual launch.

The resident coordinator of the United Nations in South Africa, Nardos Bekele-Thomas, expressed happiness for South Africa in embarking on its first GBV survey, saying it is the most critical and urgent challenge of financing the National Strategic Plan. "We need to mobilize everyone to end GBVF and it is in our interest as the UN to be engaged in creating a society we want for all," Bekele-Thomas said.

The official argued that the UN, together with the South African presidency, has plans in the pipeline to further fund these activities.