South Africa Lets Jailed Ex-President Zuma Attend Brother's Funeral

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 11:50 AM

South Africa Lets Jailed Ex-President Zuma Attend Brother's Funeral

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The South African Department of Correctional Services has allowed jailed former President Jacob Zuma to attend the funeral of his younger brother, Michael, which will take place on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the ex-president applied to the department for his temporary release to attend the memorial service for his brother, who died on July 11.

According to the department, the permission for Zuma's release is valid only for Thursday. The ex-president will not be required to wear a prison uniform outside the jail.

In late June, Zuma, 79, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court after skipping a corruption trial. This decision caused riots in South Africa, which left 276 people dead.

