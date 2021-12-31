UrduPoint.com

South Africa Lifts Nightly Curfew After Passing Fourth COVID-19 Wave Peak

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2021 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) South Africa lifted the nighttime curfew on Thursday, reverting COVID-19 restrictions to their lowest level after the Omicron-driven fourth wave of infections began to subside.

"The curfew will be lifted. There will therefore be no restrictions on the hours of movement of people," the cabinet said in a statement.

Curbs on gatherings will also be eased. They will be capped at 1,000 for indoor venues and 2,000 for outdoor events. Pubs and liquor shops that were allowed to operate beyond 11 p.

m. will revert to full license conditions.

The government said all indicators suggested that the country might have passed the peak of the fourth wave at a national level. Restrictions may snap back into place if the pressure on hospitals rises, it added.

South Africa has reported almost 3.5 million COVID-19 cases and more than 91,000 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began. It saw weekly cases drop nearly 30% in the week ending December 25 from 127,753 cases seen in the previous week.

Africa South Africa May December All From Government Cabinet Million P

