UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa Looking Into Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Health Department

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

South Africa Looking Into Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Health Department

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) OHANNESBURG, JOHANNESBURG (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) anuary 27 (Sputnik), Thabiso Lehoko - South Africa is looking into Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus and has plans "in the pipeline" regarding it, the head of communications at the country's health department, Popo Maja, told Sputnik.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier in the day that Russia was in talks with the African Union about the vaccine and in bilateral talks with South Africa and several other countries on the continent.

"Plans of procuring Sputnik V are in the pipeline. The feeling among our local partners and scientists about Sputnik V is mutual.

Much as the World is facing a vaccine competition we are lucky to be part of the BRICS community and feel safe now that we have options such as those the Gamaleya Institute of Russia is developing. So yes plans are afoot to secure the Sputnik V as time goes by," Maja said.

According to Maja, a series of meetings have been held with the Russian ambassador to South Africa as well as a group of scientists to deliberate on the efficacy of the vaccine.

"South Africa feels good about the development of Sputnik V. The talks we are currently having with the Russian representative are promising," Maja said.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Russia Johannesburg South Africa January Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Team of Emirati referees to officiate in FIFA Club ..

42 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi visits art exhibition of Zayed Univ ..

42 minutes ago

DEWA extends open invitation to the Agile Governan ..

42 minutes ago

UAE, US Joint military exercise concludes

57 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed renews commitment to Guinea worm ..

1 hour ago

Bakhtarwar Bhutto’s Mehndi function will be held ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.