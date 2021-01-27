JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) OHANNESBURG, JOHANNESBURG (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) anuary 27 (Sputnik), Thabiso Lehoko - South Africa is looking into Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus and has plans "in the pipeline" regarding it, the head of communications at the country's health department, Popo Maja, told Sputnik.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier in the day that Russia was in talks with the African Union about the vaccine and in bilateral talks with South Africa and several other countries on the continent.

"Plans of procuring Sputnik V are in the pipeline. The feeling among our local partners and scientists about Sputnik V is mutual.

Much as the World is facing a vaccine competition we are lucky to be part of the BRICS community and feel safe now that we have options such as those the Gamaleya Institute of Russia is developing. So yes plans are afoot to secure the Sputnik V as time goes by," Maja said.

According to Maja, a series of meetings have been held with the Russian ambassador to South Africa as well as a group of scientists to deliberate on the efficacy of the vaccine.

"South Africa feels good about the development of Sputnik V. The talks we are currently having with the Russian representative are promising," Maja said.