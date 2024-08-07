South Africa Makes Opera Its Own At Home As Its Stars Shine Abroad
Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2024 | 10:10 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) South African opera has developed its own uniquely local style -- both in the make-up of its casts and its dramatic themes -- in the three decades since the end of apartheid, experts argue.
With South African stars shining on the international stage, opera has boomed since racial barriers were scrapped in 1994, drawing in talent from the country's great choral traditions to carve out an important place in a hugely diverse cultural landscape.
Much of the change has been driven by the 25-year-old Cape Town Opera that is considered Africa's most successful company.
The grandfather of it all is Italian-born Angelo Gobbato, a former singer who co-founded the company five years after apartheid ended and was honoured in March with a lifetime achievement award for his contribution to South African opera.
When the company was starting out, Gobbato staged Donizetti's dramatic "Lucia di Lammermoor" with lead singers brought in from abroad.
The cast of a just-ended 25th birthday run of the same opera was entirely South African and featured only one white singer -- an illustration of the changes, he said.
After white-minority rule was scrapped, "we suddenly got a lot of interest from black students who wanted to be trained in opera," Gobbato, 81, told AFP.
"This was very unusual because at the Cape Town opera school we had so-called coloured students -- non-white students -- but no black students."
His students, who include the internationally acclaimed Pretty Yende and Levy Sekgapane, often came from community choirs trained in the Western signing fashion. "They responded very naturally to opera and they wanted to sing it," said Gobbato, who has now retired.
And, as the casts have become more representative of South Africa's racial make-up, so too have the audiences.
"I feel like a grandfather," Gobbato said. "I haven't got physical children or grandchildren, but seeing students I am desperately proud of them and convinced that I have done something for the good of the country.
"
Opera in South Africa was once a niche performing art with mainly white audiences, said soprano Brittany Smith, the tragic heroine in this year's run of "Lucia di Lammermoor".
Now, "Cape Town Opera is standing on the forefront of reintroducing opera and making it more accessible to everyone and that makes us relevant," the 29-year-old told AFP while prepping for a rehearsal at the Nelson Mandela Theatre.
Smith highlighted the company's outreach programme that sends performers to schools and townships to show youngsters what it is all about.
The dramatic themes of opera are relevant to today's South Africa, said her co-star Conroy Scott, a deep baritone who developed his voice in church choirs.
"It deals with real issues, with human emotion. It deals with issues that haven't really gone away -- politics, sex, violence, child abuse, death," the 43-year-old added.
Stagings of European opera classics post-apartheid have moulded a form that is distinctly South African in the portrayal of characters and music, with settings that are recognisable to local audiences, argued critic and author Wayne Muller.
A "La Boheme" was set in Cape Town's District Six area that was bulldozed by the apartheid authorities, Macbeth was played as a Central African militant leader, and Porgy and Bess confessed their love in the shacks of Soweto, he wrote in his 2023 book "Opera in Cape Town: The Critic's Voice".
"This process of transforming the arts and opera in South Africa has not ended by any means," Muller said.
"Nonetheless, there is an ease with opera as being African and the possibilities that even the standard Western European repertoire brings to make opera relevant here," the critic added.
"Opera, as scholars and artists have expressed, has become a South African genre -- an art form that is also from here."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: ATP Montreal Masters results - 1st update4 minutes ago
-
Maduro attacks social media, claims 'cyber-fascist' coup bid4 minutes ago
-
Boxer in Olympics gender row moves into final, Thomas flies to 200m gold4 minutes ago
-
In Cuba, wrestler Lopez's hometown cheers historic Olympic gold13 minutes ago
-
Hope, optimism abound as energized Harris crowd relishes VP pick13 minutes ago
-
Algerian boxer in Paris Olympics gender row marches into final13 minutes ago
-
Venezuela army vows 'absolute loyalty' to Maduro after opposition appeal14 minutes ago
-
Blinken says Bangladesh must respect 'democratic principles'14 minutes ago
-
Nishikori advances with Montreal fightback, Raonic out14 minutes ago
-
Ireland's Harrington retains Olympic boxing title, then retires14 minutes ago
-
Seven US personnel injured in attack on Iraq base23 minutes ago
-
Russia says it repelled Ukrainian border attack23 minutes ago