South Africa murders surged in final months of 2020

Pretoria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :South Africa, which has one of the highest crimes rates in the world, saw murders jump more than six percent in the last three months of 2020, police data showed Friday.

At least 389 people more were killed during the period than the previous year, police minister Bheki Cele announced, accentuating the grim crime statistics in Africa's most industrialised country.

The uptick corresponds with the country easing some of its movement restrictions imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The numbers "do not paint a good picture", Cele admitted.

In October, November and December of 2020, "2,481 people were murdered in public places like on the street, open field, parking areas and abandoned buildings" he said.