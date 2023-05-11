South Africa Needs Emergency Energy Amid Crisis - President

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) South Africa needs emergency energy amid the ongoing energy crisis in the country to be able to mitigate electricity deficit and solve related problems, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

"I still say today what South Africa needs right now is emergency energy that we can bring in. Other countries have done so and I've been to a few countries on our continent. They have done so, they have brought in ships that are able to generate energy and immediately solved their energy challenges and problems and I do believe that that is the way to go right now," Ramaphosa said during a session of the South African National Assembly.

Since November 2022, the country has been facing daily power outages at peak times, which hinder the economic growth of the country and interfere with every part of people's daily lives. On February 9, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa declared "a national state of disaster" to overcome the electricity crisis in the county.

Although the state of disaster was terminated in April, households and businesses continue to face regular power outages. South African media reported later that month that up to 66% of small businesses in poor suburbs of South African cities had to cut their staff due to regular blackouts.