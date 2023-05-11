UrduPoint.com

South Africa Needs Emergency Energy Amid Crisis - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2023 | 10:12 PM

South Africa Needs Emergency Energy Amid Crisis - President

South Africa needs emergency energy amid the ongoing energy crisis in the country to be able to mitigate electricity deficit and solve related problems, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) South Africa needs emergency energy amid the ongoing energy crisis in the country to be able to mitigate electricity deficit and solve related problems, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

"I still say today what South Africa needs right now is emergency energy that we can bring in. Other countries have done so and I've been to a few countries on our continent. They have done so, they have brought in ships that are able to generate energy and immediately solved their energy challenges and problems and I do believe that that is the way to go right now," Ramaphosa said during a session of the South African National Assembly.

Since November 2022, the country has been facing daily power outages at peak times, which hinder the economic growth of the country and interfere with every part of people's daily lives. On February 9, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa declared "a national state of disaster" to overcome the electricity crisis in the county.

Although the state of disaster was terminated in April, households and businesses continue to face regular power outages. South African media reported later that month that up to 66% of small businesses in poor suburbs of South African cities had to cut their staff due to regular blackouts.

Related Topics

National Assembly Electricity Poor Energy Crisis South Africa February April November Media

Recent Stories

Sale of Foreign Currency by Russia's Largest Expor ..

Sale of Foreign Currency by Russia's Largest Exporters Down by 42% in April - Ce ..

1 minute ago
 ShipSigma partners with British Pakistani racer En ..

ShipSigma partners with British Pakistani racer Enaam Ahmed

25 seconds ago
 Large-Scale Privatization in Russia Should Take Pl ..

Large-Scale Privatization in Russia Should Take Place After Market Is Formed - M ..

2 minutes ago
 US Sees Importance of Ammonia Pipeline, Hopes Grai ..

US Sees Importance of Ammonia Pipeline, Hopes Grain Deal Extended - Sanctions Co ..

2 minutes ago
 UN Will Continue Contacts to Extend Grain Exports ..

UN Will Continue Contacts to Extend Grain Exports Agreement - Spokesperson

2 minutes ago
 Safeguarding national interests govt's top priorit ..

Safeguarding national interests govt's top priority: Minister of State for Forei ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.