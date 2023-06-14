PRETORIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) South African presidential spokesman Vincent Magwenya told Sputnik on Tuesday that he was not aware of French President Emmanuel Macron's request to attend the BRICS summit.

On Tuesday, French newspaper L'Opinion, citing sources in the Elysee palace, reported that Macron had asked South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for an invitation to the upcoming BRICS summit.

According to a source familiar with the matter, South Africa did not say whether it was prepared to allow other international leaders to attend the event.

BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies ” Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Argentina, Iran, Indonesia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January, will host the 15th BRICS summit in August.