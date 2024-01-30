South Africa Poll Battle Heats Up As ANC Suspends Zuma
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma was suspended from the ruling African National Congress (ANC) on Monday, weeks after he backed another party ahead of this year's general elections.
The decision, which was widely expected, will be seen as a further sign of disunity in the movement ahead of this year's vote, in which the long-dominant ANC is expected to lose ground.
ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said Zuma would undergo a disciplinary process and the party would take legal action against the rival political group campaigning in his name.
"Zuma, and others whose conduct is in conflict with our values and principles, will find themselves outside the African National Congress," Mbalula told a press conference.
Zuma was the fourth president of democratic South Africa from 2009 to 2018 but was forced from office under the cloud of corruption allegations and he has become estranged from the party he once led.
In December, he declared that he would be campaigning for a new party, uMkhonto We Sizwe (MK) or Spear of the Nation, named after the ANC's former armed wing during the anti-apartheid struggle.
However, he did not quit the ANC, leading some analysts to speculate he was hoping to be expelled in a play to garner more support.
He has since been a thorn in the side for the ANC, which, in power for three decades, is bleeding support amid a weak economy and allegations of corruption and mismanagement.
Polls suggest Zuma's departure threatens to cost the party more votes.
Earlier this month, a survey found almost one in three South Africans approve of the embattled former president, with support for the 81-year-old particularly strong in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal -- a key electoral battleground.
