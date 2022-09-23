UrduPoint.com

South Africa Presents Attack Drone Expected To Be Key Competitor To Turkey's Bayraktar

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 06:33 PM

South Africa Presents Attack Drone Expected to Be Key Competitor to Turkey's Bayraktar

South African defense company Milkor Ltd has presented the Milkor 380 reconnaissance and attack unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) expected to become a competitor to Turkey's Bayraktar and Anka drones, a holding representative told Sputnik

PRETORIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) South African defense company Milkor Ltd has presented the Milkor 380 reconnaissance and attack unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) expected to become a competitor to Turkey's Bayraktar and Anka drones, a holding representative told Sputnik.

The presentation took place at the Africa Aerospace and Defence 2022 international arms exhibition being held in the South African municipality of Tshwane from September 21-25. Before that, developers have only shown the drone's mock-up at the IDEX-2021 defense exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

Milkor 380 is a medium-altitude long-rage UAV, whose functions can be used both for reconnaissance and combat actions, the company spokesperson told Sputnik, adding that the drone was being created not only for the South African air force but also for export.

The maximum flight range of the South African drone is 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles).

Milkor 380 can fly at altitudes up to 9 kilometers at the maximum speed of 250 kilometers per hour. The maximum flight duration is 35 hours. The UAV weighs 1.3 tonnes, while the payload can reach up to 210 kilograms (463 Pounds). Milkor 380 is armed with various air-to-surface missiles, including laser-guided systems.

Main competitors of the South African vehicle, in addition to Turkey's Bayraktar and Anka, will also include drones created by US firm General Atomics, according to the Milkor Ltd spokesperson.

The advantage of Milkor 380 is that the entire component base of the drone is produced by South African companies, the spokesperson said. Moreover, the developer is ready to train operators of customer countries to manage these UAVs.

According to the company spokesperson, the South African drone is currently at the final stage of testing.

Related Topics

Drone Africa Attack Turkey Company Abu Dhabi Vehicle September From

Recent Stories

First woman station director in Radio Peshawar tak ..

First woman station director in Radio Peshawar takes charge of office

5 minutes ago
 Toyota Closes Plant in St.Petersburg Over Shortage ..

Toyota Closes Plant in St.Petersburg Over Shortage of Car Components - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Import of wheat crosses 0.6 million MT in July-Aug ..

Import of wheat crosses 0.6 million MT in July-August 2022

6 minutes ago
 CM directs crackdown on drug trafficking, amendmen ..

CM directs crackdown on drug trafficking, amendments in laws to increase punishm ..

6 minutes ago
 LWMC to ensure best cleanliness during T20 matches ..

LWMC to ensure best cleanliness during T20 matches

6 minutes ago
 Rain-thunderstorm likely at isolated places:PMD

Rain-thunderstorm likely at isolated places:PMD

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.