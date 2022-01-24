South Africa probes fire at main military airbase

The South African army is investigating a fire that broke out at its main air force base on Sunday, just weeks after a blaze ripped through parliament

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The South African army is investigating a fire that broke out at its main air force base on Sunday, just weeks after a blaze ripped through parliament.

The fire broke out around 7 pm (1700 GMT) at a fuel storage section of the Waterkloof base in the capital Pretoria, the defence forces said in a statement.

It was extinguished within an hour and no structural damage was reported.

"The cause of the fire, the magnitude of the damage... will form part of an investigation that will interrogate all events and or incidents that might have led to the fire breakout," the South African National Defence Force said.

A huge fire extensively damaged the parliament building in Cape Town some weeks ago and a man went on the rampage breaking windows of the Constitutional Court building on Johannesburg, raising concerns about in public buildings.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said earlier this month that such incidents undermined the country's security and stability.

Waterkloof became infamous in 2016 when a wealthy Indian migrant family and friends of scandal-ridden ex-president Jacob Zuma, the Guptas, flew in their wedding guests through the base which is reserved for presidents, visiting heads of state and diplomats.

The Guptas are at the centre of massive state corruption scandal and their illicit activities are estimated to have cost the country more than $3-billion.