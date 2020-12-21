UrduPoint.com
South Africa Records 9,445 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 12:36 PM

South Africa has reported 9,445 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 921,922, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced Sunday

JOHANNESBURG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :South Africa has reported 9,445 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 921,922, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced Sunday.

"Regrettably, 152 more COVID-19 deaths have been reported. We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank healthcare workers that treated the deceased," Mkhize said during his daily COVID-19 update to the nation.

He said the latest deaths have pushed the toll to 24,691 and the total number of recoveries is 793,914.

South Africa is currently experiencing a second wave of the pandemic. During its first peak of the pandemic in July, the country reported around 15,000 infections daily. Cases decreased in September and October but have picked up since late November.

South Africa has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths on the continent and is the 18th most-affected country worldwide.

