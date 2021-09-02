UrduPoint.com

South Africa Refuses To Accept Refugees From Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 06:20 AM

South Africa Refuses to Accept Refugees From Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) South Africa refused to temporarily accommodate refugees from Afghanistan, who then planned to go to a third country, the country's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said in a statement.

"The South African Government notes the overtures made to the country to consider receiving a number of Afghanistan refugees who have sought refuge in Pakistan. The request is that they be accommodated in South Africa en-route to their final destinations. The South African Government is unfortunately not in a position to accommodate such a request," the statement said.

"South Africa is already home to a substantial number of refugees and is seized with addressing their needs. Most of them already benefit from the Social Assistance and free medical health programmes offered by our country.

In terms of international law, the well-being of the refugees is best served by remaining in the first country arrival - Pakistan - pending their final destinations," it said.

In early August, the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) intensified their offensive against government forces in Afghanistan. The Taliban entered the Afghan capital on August 15 and took control of the presidential palace, and on August 16 announced that the war in Afghanistan was over and the form of government in the country would become clear in the near future. The only province not under their control is Panjshir, northeast of Kabul.

Late on August 30, the Pentagon announced the completion of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and the end of the 20-year mission.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia Pentagon South Africa August From Government Refugee Best

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews final preparations for ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews final preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai with one mont ..

6 hours ago
 Raising healthy generations begins with complete a ..

Raising healthy generations begins with complete awareness of the benefits of br ..

7 hours ago
 We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifi ..

We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifications final round opener, sa ..

7 hours ago
 DFM’s trade count jumps 161% as minimum trading ..

DFM’s trade count jumps 161% as minimum trading commission waiver implemented

7 hours ago
 National Olympic Committee to survey sports federa ..

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.