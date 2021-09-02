South Africa Refuses to Accept Refugees From Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) South Africa refused to temporarily accommodate refugees from Afghanistan, who then planned to go to a third country, the country's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said in a statement.

"The South African Government notes the overtures made to the country to consider receiving a number of Afghanistan refugees who have sought refuge in Pakistan. The request is that they be accommodated in South Africa en-route to their final destinations. The South African Government is unfortunately not in a position to accommodate such a request," the statement said.

"South Africa is already home to a substantial number of refugees and is seized with addressing their needs. Most of them already benefit from the Social Assistance and free medical health programmes offered by our country.

In terms of international law, the well-being of the refugees is best served by remaining in the first country arrival - Pakistan - pending their final destinations," it said.

In early August, the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) intensified their offensive against government forces in Afghanistan. The Taliban entered the Afghan capital on August 15 and took control of the presidential palace, and on August 16 announced that the war in Afghanistan was over and the form of government in the country would become clear in the near future. The only province not under their control is Panjshir, northeast of Kabul.

Late on August 30, the Pentagon announced the completion of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and the end of the 20-year mission.