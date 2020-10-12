UrduPoint.com
South Africa Registers 1,575 New COVID-19 Cases

South Africa recorded 1,575 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 692,471, according to Health Ministry data released Sunday

ABUJA, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :South Africa recorded 1,575 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 692,471, according to Health Ministry data released Sunday.

The ministry said at least 107 more people died of COVID-19, putting the total number of fatalities at 17,780.

Recoveries exceed 623,765 and over 4.4 million COVID-19 tests have been performed since the first case was reported in the country in March.

South Africa continues to be the country where COVID-19 is seen the most in the Africa continent.

More than 37.3 million people have tested positive for the virus globally, while over a million have died, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 26 million people have recovered.

