South Africa Registers 43 New COVID-19 Cases, Two More Deaths - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) A further 43 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in South Africa, raising the overall total since the start of the outbreak to 1,505, the country's health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.

The minister announced this rise during a press briefing, adding that two more people have died after contracting the disease, raising the confirmed death toll to seven.

"We also want to report sadly two more deaths from KwaZulu-Natal. One is an 80-year-old male, the other one is an 81-year-old female .

.. so from that point of view, we want to indicate that we are concerned that this number is slowly increasing," the health minister said.

Medical professionals in South Africa are awaiting the results of tests conducted on two more people who have died in recent days, to assess whether or not they had contracted the disease, Mkhize said.

A 21-day lockdown, which began at midnight on March 26, is currently in force in South Africa after measures were taken by the government to curb the spread of the disease.