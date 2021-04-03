UrduPoint.com
South Africa Repatriating Citizens From Mozambique After Palma Attack

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 05:40 PM

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) South Africans wishing to leave Mozambique following a deadly jihadist attack on the northern town of Palma will be aided by the government, the defense ministry said.

On March 24, militants launched a days-long attack on the gas-rich town of Palma, killing several dozen people and displacing over 9,000 others in the northern province of Cabo Delgado. The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

"South Africa is concerned about the security situation at Cabo Delgado in the northern part of Mozambique, and remains seized with the safety of South Africans in that province. Against this background, the South African National Defence is providing support to the South African High Commission with regard to the repatriation of those South Africans who may wish to return," the ministry said.

It noted that with the exception of one South African who was killed in the Palma attack, over 50 citizens who were reported to be missing have now been accounted for.

"The South African National Defence Force continues to provide logistical support to the South African High Commission in Maputo with regard to consular services, including repatriation. This is the extent of the engagement of the South African National Defence Force in Mozambique," the statement read.

Next week, South Africa is looking forward to a Southern African Development Community (SADC) troika meeting to discuss the situation in Mozambique, the ministry added. The talks were called by Botswana.

SADC brings together 16 member nations, including Angola, Botswana, the Comoros, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, the Seychelles, the South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

