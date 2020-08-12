UrduPoint.com
South Africa Report 2,511 New Virus Cases, 130 Deaths

With 130 more fatalities, the corona-virus-linked death toll in South Africa has reached 10,751, authorities announced late Tuesday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :With 130 more fatalities, the corona-virus-linked death toll in South Africa has reached 10,751, authorities announced late Tuesday.

"Regrettably we report 130 new COVID-19 related deaths: 20 from Eastern Cape, 35 from Gauteng, 30 from KwaZulu Natal, 20 from North West, 25 from Western Cape," the Department of Health said.

As many as 2,511 new infections were also confirmed, pushing the caseload to 566,109, including 426,125 recoveries.

South Africa is the hardest-hit country on the Africa continent, and also has fifth-highest number of cases in the world after the US, Brazil, India and Russia.The country imposed a strict lock-down in April and May that slowed the spread of the virus.

It began a gradual reopening in June but restrictions, including a ban on alcohol and cigarette sales, were reintroduced last month as infection rates began to rise again. A nighttime curfew from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. local time is also in effect.

