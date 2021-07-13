South Africa Reports Over 750 Detained, 26 Killed During Riots

The number of people detained during the riots in South Africa has exceeded 750, South African Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The number of people detained during the riots in South Africa has exceeded 750, South African Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Tuesday.

"Our latest reports indicate that total of 757 people have been arrested. In KwaZulu-Natal � a total of 304, in Gauteng � 453 were arrested," the minister said during a press conference broadcast by eNews Channel Africa.

Cele added that at least 10 people died in the protests.

According to KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala, the number of those killed in the protests in the province reached 26 people.

Protests erupted on Friday night following the news of the jailing of South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma. The first waves of unrest began in Zuma's home province of KwaZulu-Natal and have since spilled over to South Africa's economic capital of Johannesburg in Gauteng. The protests were accompanied by looting and vandalism. On Monday, the government dispatched the troops to quell the unrest.

Zuma, 79, turned himself in on Wednesday to begin serving a 15-month sentence he was handed for contempt of court after skipping a corruption trial.