UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa Reports Over 750 Detained, 26 Killed During Riots

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 03:02 PM

South Africa Reports Over 750 Detained, 26 Killed During Riots

The number of people detained during the riots in South Africa has exceeded 750, South African Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The number of people detained during the riots in South Africa has exceeded 750, South African Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Tuesday.

"Our latest reports indicate that total of 757 people have been arrested. In KwaZulu-Natal � a total of 304, in Gauteng � 453 were arrested," the minister said during a press conference broadcast by eNews Channel Africa.

Cele added that at least 10 people died in the protests.

According to KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala, the number of those killed in the protests in the province reached 26 people.

Protests erupted on Friday night following the news of the jailing of South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma. The first waves of unrest began in Zuma's home province of KwaZulu-Natal and have since spilled over to South Africa's economic capital of Johannesburg in Gauteng. The protests were accompanied by looting and vandalism. On Monday, the government dispatched the troops to quell the unrest.

Zuma, 79, turned himself in on Wednesday to begin serving a 15-month sentence he was handed for contempt of court after skipping a corruption trial.

Related Topics

Africa Corruption Contempt Of Court Riots Police Died Johannesburg South Africa Government

Recent Stories

Facial recognition tech fights coronavirus in Chin ..

1 minute ago

Germany's Lufthansa opts for gender-neutral plane ..

1 minute ago

New Covid rules spark France vaccination rush and ..

2 minutes ago

Former hockey Olympian 'Naveed Alam' dies of blood ..

2 minutes ago

Kamyab Jawan app on cards to improve communication ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Makes All Efforts to Provide Aid to Donbas ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.