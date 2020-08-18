UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa Rolls Out Second Coronavirus Vaccine Trial

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 10:55 PM

South Africa rolls out second coronavirus vaccine trial

South Africa will launch clinical trials of a US-developed coronavirus vaccine with 2,900 volunteers this week, the second such study in the African country worst hit by the disease, lead investigator Shabir Madhi said Tuesday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :South Africa will launch clinical trials of a US-developed coronavirus vaccine with 2,900 volunteers this week, the second such study in the African country worst hit by the disease, lead investigator Shabir Madhi said Tuesday.

Known as NVX-CoV2373, the vaccine was developed by US biotech company Novavax from the genetic sequence of SARS?CoV?2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

It will be administered to the first volunteer in the randomised, observer-blinded trial on Wednesday.

"It's a two-dose schedule, and they get two either vaccines or placebos... spaced three weeks apart," professor Madhi of the Johannesburg-based University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), told AFP.

With 589,886 cases and 11,982 deaths, South Africa is fifth in global rankings for countries with the most infections.

Since the country also accounts for 20 percent of global HIV infections according to UNAIDS 2020 data, 240 medically stable, HIV-positive adults will also participate in the clinical trial.

"It's critical that we understand how these vaccines work in populations that have HIV, especially in South Africa where they constitute up to about 12 to 15 percent of the adult population," said Madhi.

Wits University said studies of the Novavax vaccine in non-human primates have shown protection against the coronavirus infection in nasal passages as well as protection against lung disease.

Partly funded by a $15 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the trials are part of a larger study to be launched throughout the world to involve approximately 30,000 participants.

In June, South Africa piloted its first trial of a vaccine developed by the Britain-based Oxford Jenner Institute.

Some 2,000 people were injected with the vaccine known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 with 50 of the candidates having HIV.

Related Topics

World Company Oxford Lead South Africa June 2020 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

World Humanitarian Day 2020: Suqia UAE pledges to ..

41 minutes ago

Special Olympics UAE launches the &#039;Steps Unif ..

41 minutes ago

Russia Again Urges US to Consider Early Summit on ..

35 seconds ago

UK Records 12 COVID-19 Deaths, 1,089 Fresh Coronav ..

37 seconds ago

Mali's Gov't Urges Military Rebels to Engage in Di ..

38 seconds ago

US Voters' Focus Returns to Politics Ahead of Elec ..

40 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.