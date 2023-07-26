Open Menu

South Africa-Russia Cooperation Not Hindered By Sanctions - Deputy Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 11:23 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The sanctions that were introduces against Moscow do not hinder the productive cooperation between South Africa and Russia, South African Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Parks Tau told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Russia is an important member of the BRICS and a major player, and South Africa continues to cooperate with Russia and trying to find ways to overcome the challenges of sanctions imposed against Moscow, Tau said.

