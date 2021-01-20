South Africa Says Logged Over 4,300 Suspected COVID-19 Reinfections

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) South Africa has registered more than 4,300 suspected cases of COVID-19 reinfection, a phenomenon seen as rare, the National Health Laboratory Service's executive manager told BNO news.

"A total of 4,326 potential re-infections have been recorded in the laboratory data analysis, including both the private and the public lab data.

This is laboratory data and no clinical or mortality data is available on these cases as yet," Koleka Mlisana said.

Commenting on the new SARS-CoV-2 variant that was discovered in the country last month, she noted that there was no evidence so far to suggest that "the risk of reinfection is increasing as a result of the new variant."

On December 18, South Africa reported the detection of a new coronavirus variant on its soil. This mutation and the one found in the United Kingdom have since spread across the world.

