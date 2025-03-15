Open Menu

South Africa Says US Expulsion Of Its Ambassador 'regrettable'

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2025 | 11:50 AM

South Africa says US expulsion of its ambassador 'regrettable'

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The United States' decision to expel South Africa's ambassador was "regrettable", the office of the president said Saturday, urging "diplomatic decorum" between the two nations.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday that ambassador Ebrahim Rasool was no longer welcome in the United States because he was "a race-baiting politician" who hates US President Donald Trump.

"The Presidency has noted the regrettable expulsion of South Africa's Ambassador to the United States of America, Mr. Ebrahim Rasool," it said in a statement

"The Presidency urges all relevant and impacted stakeholders to maintain the established diplomatic decorum in their engagement with the matter.

"

"South Africa remains committed to building a mutually beneficial relationship with the United States of America," the presidency said.

The expulsion of Rasool, a former anti-apartheid campaigner, has added to rising tensions between Washington and Pretoria.

Trump in February froze US aid to South Africa, citing a law in the country that he alleges allows land to be seized from white farmers.

Last week, Trump further heightened tensions, saying South Africa's farmers were welcome to settle in the United States after repeating his accusations that the government was "confiscating" land from white people.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime M ..

UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime Minister

8 hours ago
 ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE eco ..

ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE economy in 2024

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of agreements for three endowment ..

12 hours ago
 Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming I ..

Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor

12 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explore prospects for joint coopera ..

12 hours ago
 Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on ..

Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on peace deal

12 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job p ..

Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job portal app

12 hours ago
 Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany

Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany

12 hours ago
 PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Can ..

PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Canada

12 hours ago
 President of Finland receives message from UAE Pre ..

President of Finland receives message from UAE President during meeting with Abd ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World